Trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes against the San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins were looking at becoming dangerously close to what would be considered a “bad loss.” Thanks to Charlie Coyle who scored two goals to backbone a 6-3 victory, the Black and Gold jumped into eighth place in the Eastern Conference for the time being.

After having Tuesday off from practice and traveling down to New Jersey, the Bruins will be beginning a huge stretch in their schedule. Beginning on Wednesday night against the Devils, Boston will begin a stretch of three games in four days against teams currently occupying a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. You could make the case that this stretch could point the front office in the direction they need to go at the trade deadline on March 7.

How to watch Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils with & without cable

This is the first of three matchups between the Bruins and Devils, who are in third place in the Metropolitan Division on the tail of the Washington Capitals who are in first and one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes. The final two meetings will take place in the final week of the regular season. Despite being seven points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the next closest team in the Metro, New Jersey is just 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. Boston is just one game better during that stretch at 3-5-2.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Prudential Center

How to Watch: NHLN, NESN, MSGSN, or FuboTV

If there is a time to catch the Devils on the schedule for the Bruins, it might be now with their struggles. However, with the way the 2024-25 season has been going for Boston, it may not matter. New Jersey has been one of the better teams this season under former Toronto Maple Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe and this game where the Black and Gold need to find a way, any way, to get some points in the standings with the Ottawa Senators waiting back in Boston for them Thursday night and the Colorado Avalanche up on Saturday afternoon.