It seems like every time the Boston Bruins win a game, so do the rest of the teams battling with them for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston has won two straight games over the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche, yet they barely hang onto a postseason spot.

That makes Tuesday night’s game in New York against the Buffalo Sabres that much more important. The Sabres enter the game at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and anything less than two points would be very disappointing for the Black and Gold. To compound matters, the next two games, both at home, are against the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers, two teams that have already handed Boston a loss in 2024-25.

How to watch Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres with & without cable

This will be the second of four meetings this season between the two teams with the Bruins winning the first matchup on Dec. 21, 3-1, at the TD Garden. Buffalo will visit Boston in March while the Bruins will play the final game of the season series in Buffalo in April.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch: NESN, ESPN+, MSG-B, or FuboTV

This is the first game back for the Sabres after a trip out West and the Bruins must get an early jump on them or they could be in for a long night. The Sabres have some talent that can put the puck in the net and Tage Thompson continues to be their best two-way center.

For the Bruins, Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak have been carrying them offensively lately and they need anyone to step up with depth scoring, whether it’s a forward or a defenseman. It may sound crazy, but it is games like this where you fail to secure two points in the standings where it could come back and hurt you in the standings at the end of the season.