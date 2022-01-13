Hot and Cold: Boston Bruins' Streakiest Players This Season

After a slow start to the season, the Boston Bruins are turning things around under interim coach Joe Sacco. Some players have been producing while some others, not so much. Who has been hot and who has been cold so far in 2024-25?

Who's bringing the heat?

While the team is coming back, the stats are coming up. DavidPastrnak is our leading man in two different categories for statics, 26 Points and 17 assists so far this season. The beginning of the season was a slower start for him, but it looks as though he's getting out of his funk and getting his head back in the game. Brad Marchand is leading for goals this season, beginning to score multiple goals during one game at a time, his offensive production continues to show his quick and precise decision-making. Joonas Korpisalo saves shots on goal 0.016% more than veteran goalie Jeremy Swayman, for a newcomer onto the team, Korpisalo definitely is doing pretty well and proving his spot on the team.

For better or worse?

Nikita Zadorov is leading the team in penalty minutes having a total of 60 minutes so far, the highest in the NHL. While penalty minutes aren't always a good thing, he is spending his time in the box mainly defending his teammates, showing an enforcer presence on the team. Last season an aggressor on the team was something definitely needed, thankfully this year Zadorov has been showing he's a strong support pillar on the team's foundation.

Who's taking the backseat?

It's always fun to celebrate the wins, but losses are inevitable. Swayman, although veteran, has been having issues of late that cause him to get fans questioning if he should have been starting goalie this season, especially because lack of presence in the training camps before the seasons start. Last season he made some incredible saves, seems like this year he's missing the mark that he made for the team last year, from being one of the best goalies in the league to one of the worst.

Elias Lindholm was brought to the Bruins as a Center to assist with scoring, and so far he's done little to assist in that aspect. He is the fourth-highest player on the team and seems to be missing his shot literally and figuratively.

Every team in sports have the good with the bad, that's what makes sports so exciting, isn't it?