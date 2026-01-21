Hampus Lindholm could replace an injured Swede, but should Bruins fans worry?

Boston Bruins fans know just how valuable their defenseman Hampus Lindholm is to the organization. When Lindholm is out of the lineup, the defensive corps looks different, and the results over the past two seasons are evident. League-wide, Lindholm is a bit more underrated, and his extensive injury history doesn't help with that.

It was a bit surprising to Bruins fans when Lindholm wasn't on Team Sweden's Olympic roster. The defender's skating looks suspect at times, and it's only getting worse with his numerous lower-body injuries. However, there are still some components of his game that elevate Boston to another level.

Sweden didn't perform well at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, so it isn't like they had the strategy of running it back with the same roster after Lindholm had to miss the tournament with an injury. With expanded Olympic rosters and a chance for a bit of a different look from last year's tournament, Lindholm seemed like a solid option to change things up.

The fact that Lindholm only played in one international tournament since 2013 probably doesn't help matters. International teams are notorious for being biased toward players who make themselves available for tournaments like the World Championships in best-on-best formats, and that could be the case for Lindholm as well.

John Hynes confirms my story from earlier today that Jonas Brodin will be shut down for the Olympics. Chance Eriksson Ek and Bogosian return later this week. Boldy unlikely. He’s not sure on Johansson yet — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 20, 2026

Nevertheless, with Jonas Brodin missing the Olympics due to an injury, Lindholm emerges as a possible injury replacement. Victor Hedman is also currently injured, and his status for the tournament is slightly up in the air.

The decision will likely come between Lindholm and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm. If Hedman also misses, it's almost sure that both defenders will get the call.

Should Bruins fans worry?

It's an interesting question. It'd be a proud moment for Boston fans to see another one of their players at the Olympic Games, but the risks could outweigh the benefits. There are times when watching Lindholm that you wonder if he is one more lower-body ailment away from a career-threatening injury. Throwing him into 5-7 high-intensity games in Milan is a risky proposition.

In the short term, we aren't sure what the Bruins will look like once the break begins. Will they still be in the playoff picture, or is it more likely that they are on the outside looking in? If there is a playoff race coming after the break, a rested Lindholm is going to be crucial for any chances of the postseason.

If the Bruins are in the wild card race when the NHL season pauses in February, watching Lindholm in Milan would have some Boston fans watching with bated breath.