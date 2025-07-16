3 games Bruins fans must circle after 2025-26 schedule release

Boston Bruins fans might not have the greatest expectations for the 2025-26 season, but that doesn't mean there won't be some hype this week as the schedule releases. Regardless of how the Bruins are expected to finish, fans will start buying tickets for some of the marquee matchups on the calendar. There aren't a whole lot of intriguing home games at this point in the offseason, but that could surely change. Here are three matchups that are sure to get the juices flowing.

October 21 vs. Florida Panthers

The easy choice. The Bruins' old captain returns for the first time to play a game at TD Garden. Brad Marchand's Bruins career ended rather abruptly with an injury in a road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, as he failed to return until the trade deadline when the front office traded him to Florida to try to chase a Stanley Cup.

Marchand still had that injury when the Panthers visited TD Garden after the trade deadline, which leaves the fans still waiting to give him a proper sendoff. Some Boston fans might hold some illwill about Marchand's inability to work out a deal with the team, but the fans will still likely give him a welcome back that will become one of the premier moments of the season.

February 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Outdoor games are starting to become a common occurence for Bruins fans, which takes away some of the pageantry to this event. However, they are still marquee events on the NHL calendar, and Boston has the good fortune of being in one again this year. The hype surrounding this year's event will be how the ice will hold up in the Florida heat, and it helps that the Bruins get to renew acquaintances with one of their division rivals.

March 17 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Speaking of renewing acquaintances, the only thing that would make this game better would be if it was at TD Garden. The Bruins will play a surging Montreal Canadiens team who will be likely battling for playoff positioning in this game, and Boston fans will have some extra excitement for it considering it comes on St. Patrick's Day.

No bar or pub in Boston will be safe as Bruins fans will flock to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a good ol' rivalry game against the Canadiens. The new-old 1980s uniforms, clashing with the classic Canadiens sweaters and Irish celebrations, will have everyone feeling nice, regardless of the game's importance at that point in the season.