Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Boston Bruins are beginning a rather big road trip out west beginning Tuesday night looking to extend their winning streak to five games. There is no doubt that they are playing their best hockey of the season during their winning streak which has vaulted them into third place in the Atlantic Division at the moment.

This five-game trip is a big one for the Black and Gold and they will start it out with questions surrounding star forward David Pastrnak who missed practice on Monday with what coach Joe Sacco called an upper-body injury. They will need him Tuesday night when they kick off the trip against the Winnipeg Jets.

Last Game

Boston comes into the game after rallying from two goals down against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon for a 4-3 overtime win when for the second time in less than a week, Pastrnak connected with Pavel Zacha for the game-winning goal. Winnipeg is coming into the game off a 4-1 loss at home to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon.

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: History

This is the first of two meetings between the Bruins and Jets in 2024-25. The two teams will meet for the second and final time this season on Jan. 30 at the TD Garden at 7 o’clock. These two teams always play entertaining games.

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Players to Watch

There are going to be a lot of eye pregame on whether Pastrnak takes part in the pregame skate in the morning and then warmups before the game. In the last five games, Brad Marchand has three goals and Pastrnak has played the playmaker with four assists to go along with a goal.

As usual, Winninpeg’s best players have been the most productive lately. Kyle Connor leads them with two goals and Josh Morrissey has four assists. Mark Scheifele has five points, while Connor Hellebuyck has been good again this season posting a 17-5-0 record with a 2.59 GAA and .917 SV%.