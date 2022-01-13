Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Since Joe Sacco has taken over on an interim basis for the Boston Bruins after they fired Jim Montgomery on Nov. 19, the Black and Gold are 3-1-0 under their new bench boss. By winning three of their last four games, the Bruins enter the American Thanksgiving holiday in a playoff position, sitting in third place in the Atlantic Division.

The month of November is coming to a close for Boston with them beginning a three-game homestand that will take them into the first week of December. It's a big point in the season for the Bruins who want to stay in a postseason position and the homestand will start with a game against former teammate Matt Grzeclyk and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Last Game

Both teams are coming into the game off of wins on Wednesday night. Twenty-four hours after a frustrating 2-0 loss at home to the Vancouver Canucks, the Bruins went to Long Island and beat the New York Islanders, 6-3, with three third-period goals. Pittsburgh beat the Canucks, 5-4, at home and they are currently sitting on the outside looking in at a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: History

This is the first of three meetings between the team this season and it'll be the Penguins' only appearance at the TD Garden. The other two games will be later in the year on March 7 and April 13 in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena.

Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Players to Watch

In the win over the Islanders, the Bruins got a pair of goals each from Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha. Marchand scored both of his in the first period, including his first just 57 seconds into the game. Both of Zacha's tallies were in the thid period four minutes apart that broke a 3-3 tie. Getting production and two goals from each of those players is something that the Bruins will need going forward.

For Pittsburgh, they still have superstar Sidney Crosby who is tied for the team lead in goals with Rickard Rakell with eight. Evgeni Malkin has six goals and 15 assists this season for the Penguins, who enter the game with the 13th-ranked power play and 15th-ranked penalty kill. Grelcyk has eight assists with a plus/minus of minus-12 through the first quarter of the season.