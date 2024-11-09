Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

Are the Boston Bruins beginning to turn a corner? After beginning the month of November in last place of the Atlantic Division, they have won three of their first four games of the month including Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames.

Now they will get a new test on Saturday night when the Ottawa Senators visit the TD Garden and that means former goalie Linus Ullmark will be visiting with his new team. He was traded back in June for a 2024 first-round draft pick, forward Mark Kastelic, and goalie Joonas Korpisalo. It will be the first matchup between friends Jeremy Swayman and Ullmark. It's going to be an emotional night on so many levels.

Last Game

As mentioned above, the Black and Gold are coming into the game after beating the Flames in overtime. It was another home game where they blew a two-goal third-period lead, but as he did against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Brad Marchand scored the game-winner in the extra session.

Ottawa is coming in off a 4-2 loss at home against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The Senators come to town losing five of their six games on the road to date this season and will be looking to keep pace with the Bruins in the division race.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: History

This is the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. However, fans will have to wait two months for the next matchup as the two teams won't play until Jan. 18 in Ottawa, then five days later at the TD Garden on Jan. 23. The final matchup will be March 13 in Ottawa.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Players to Watch

Things have been a struggle for David Pastrnak this season with only six goals to date. He picked up an assist on goals by Pavel Zacha and Hampus Lindholm against Calgary, but he has struggled to score his own. Swayman will get the start and he'll have to put aside the emotions of playing Ullmark to help his team pick up a victory.

For Ottawa, Ullmark has struggled a little so far this season and the Bruins hope it continues for at least another night. Tim Stützle leads the Senators in points with 19 in 13 games with six goals and 13 assists. The Bruins have had trouble staying out of the penalty box and that would be wise as the Sens have the NHL's fourth-ranked power play entering play as of Friday night.