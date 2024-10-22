Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators

After eight days on the road, the Boston Bruins will wrap up a three-game road trip against the winless Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. So far through the first two games, Boston has beaten the Colorado Avalanche and lost in overtime to the Utah Hockey Club.

This is an odd start time at 8:45 as it is the one night in the season where all teams will play and with staggered start times. There are a number of areas that the Black and Gold need to clean through the first six games of the season. Against Utah, turnovers, penalties, and lack of shots on the net from their top nine forwards at even strength was a recipe for a loss in a game that not even Jeremy Swayman could steal for them. With that said, let’s preview the Bruins' seventh game of the season.

Last Game

On Saturday night, Cole Koepke scored the Bruins' only goal in the second period for a 1-0 lead and the goal held up until the Utah Hockey Club tied the game to force overtime. Utah scored right after a David Pastrnak penalty to win the game 2-1, but on the bright side, the Black and Gold were able to secure a loser point.

Nashville is coming off a 5-2 loss at home on Saturday night to the Detroit Red Wings which dropped them to 0-5-0 this season. Things are getting feisty after a fifth straight loss and four of their five losses have occurred at home. To say the Bruins will be facing a desperate team on Tuesday night would be a major understatement.

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators: History

This will be the first of two regular season matchups. They won’t see each other again until March 4 in Boston when the Predators make their only trip to the TD Garden, which happens to be just a few days before the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators: Players to Watch

For the Bruins, whoever is in their top nine is worth keeping an eye on. After not generating many scoring chances at all against Utah, expect some changes and mixing and matching before and throughout the game from coach Jim Montgomery. Six games through the season, the fourth line has been their best line, and that needs to change and change fast.

For Nashville, there is just too much talent for them to be winless and pointless five games into the season. This is a similar situation the Bruins will be facing as they did against the Avalanche whose roster is loaded with talent and underachieving. After his comments, look for Stamkos and the Predators veterans to come out and make a statement.