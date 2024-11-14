Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars

Looking at what could be considered a season-changing road trip, the Boston Bruins will look to cap it off with a win on Thursday night in Dallas against the Stars. The Black and Gold will likely be shorthanded after defenseman Hamps Lindholm was injured in the first period Tuesday night against the St. Louis Blues and did not return with a lower-body injury.

Boston will enter the game at 8-7-2 and in third place in the Atlantic Division, a spot that is surprising considering the start they have had to the 2024-25 season. To get the job done against a team that went to the Western Conference Final last to have a successful trip will be a tall order.

Last Game

Trailing 2-0 entering the third period Tuesday night in St. Louis, the Bruins picked up their biggest win to date this season with three third-period goals in a 3-2 victory. Morgan Geekie picked up his first goal of the season before Charlie McAvoy tied it and David Pastrnak won it late in the game with 1:47 left.

Dallas is coming into the game off a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night in which they tallied six first-period goals. Mason Marchment had a five-point night with a goal and four assists. His goal and three of his assists came in the opening 20 minutes.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: History

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The first meeting went the way of the Stars, 5-2, on Oct. 24. That night, Matt Duchene and former Bruin Tyler Seguin each had a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars: Players to Watch

For Boston, the question will be, can their big-named players step up again like they did against the Blues? Pastrnak can score goals in bunches, while McAvoy's scoring is the production that they need from the defense. Without Lindholm, expect another 20-minute-plus night for Nikita Zadorov, McAvoy, and Brandon Carlo.

Dallas is led by Duchene with eight goals and 10 assists and Seguin has seven goals. Jake Oettinger, who recently signed a long-term deal to remain with the Stars will likely start between the pipes and is 7-3-0 with 2.44 GAA and a .914 SV%.