Game Preview: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

For the second time in four days, the Boston Bruins will play the Philadelphia Flyers. After a very discouraging loss Tuesday night at the TD Garden, the Black and Gold will look to end a losing streak, this time in Philadelphia. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the 2024-25 Bruins, easier said than done.

To say the Bruins need a win is a major understatement. They are sputtering along through their first 11 games and sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. A second loss in four days to the Flyers would do nothing but put a bigger spotlight that isn’t good for them as a whole. It’s the first game of November and we’re already talking about a must-win game against Philadelphia. Yikes.

Last Game

The last time out, it was as embarrassing of an effort as Boston has had some time. They were smoked by the Carolina Hurricanes, 8-2, on Halloween night. It was as bad of a horror show as you would have expected if you missed it. They were outplayed in every aspect for 60 minutes. The Flyers picked up their second win in a row, 2-1, over the St. Louis Blues.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: History

Philadelphia holds a 1-0 season series lead after a 2-0 win on Tuesday night. They blocked a ton of shots and never gave the Black and Gold many chances at high danger. After this game, the two teams will play one more time this season, on Dec. 7 at the TD Garden.

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Players to Watch

This one is easy for the Bruins, everyone is a player to watch Saturday afternoon. How do the Bruins respond following the disaster in Carolina? Do they have any fight? Who wins battles? Who sacrifices their body for the team? So many questions and so many answers over three periods are coming.

Philadelphia has allowed one goal in their last six periods after allowing 10 combined in their two previous games last weekend. Sam Errson has won both games for the Flyers this week between the pipes and expects them to play the hot hand against the slumping Bruins.