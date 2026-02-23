From Bruins fans' frustration to validation: Mike Sullivan’s goalie call pays off

The decision for Mike Sullivan on who would be his starting goaltender didn't seem all that straightforward from the outside looking in. Jeremy Swayman had the better stats this season, Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger were struggling, and Hellebuyck has a history of crumbling on the big stage while Swayman won the World Championship with the USA last year. Mike Sullivan didn't help matters when he said "performance matters" in the selection.

Inside Team USA's dressing room, it doesn't seem like the decision was up for much debate. Hellebuyck, the defending NHL MVP, was never going to relinquish the starting role unless something drastic happened. He stayed firm for most of the tournament, and was the goaltender for every game except one, which Swayman started.

Questions about Hellebuyck's big-game prowess still remained heading into the gold medal game, but the Winnipeg Jets goaltender put forth one of the greatest goaltending performances the hockey world has ever seen. Canada dominated the Americans for 95% of the game, and without Hellebuyck's performance, the score could've easily been 6 or 7-1 in favor of the Canadians.

Hellebuyck's greatest moment and the lasting memory from the 2026 Winter Olympics will be his save on Devon Toews. Mitch Marner made a brilliant individual effort to find a passing lane to a wide-open Toews in front of the net, but the defenseman was denied by the paddle of Hellebuyck's stick.

CONNOR HELLEBUYCK ARE YOU SERIOUS WHAT A SAVE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WIP7wi0OqY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2026

Hellebuyck had some help along the way, notably by a Charlie McAvoy goalline clear that nearly ended the game. However, if there were still any doubters about Sullivan's decision, they were quickly put to rest on Sunday morning.

Jeremy Swayman didn't help his case

Swayman still might've had a chance to steal the starting role when he started the second game of the tournament against Denmark. However, a shaky first period was punctuated by a long-range goal from past the red line. The Denmark game would be the last appearance for Swayman, as he was a healthy scratch the rest of the way in favor of Jake Oettinger, who served as Hellebuyck's backup.

The Olympic experience can go one of two ways for Swayman. He could take the lessons he learned in winning a gold medal and bring it back to the Bruins. Or, he could dwell on his poor outing and let it buoy his season. Let's hope it's the former for Bruins fans