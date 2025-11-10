Former Bruins superstar takes insane scoring streak into matchup against former coach

When the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney traded captain Brad Marchand at the trade deadline in March, it was a shock to the system of fans. What was even more of a shock was the destination, the Florida Panthers.

Marchand went down to South Florida and was a big part of the Panthers winning a second straight Stanley Cup. To no one's surprise, he re-signed there over the summer and will finish his career there.

Florida is struggling to begin the 2025-26 season without some key players in their lineup. As they showed last year, they don't care where they finish in the standings, just as long as they are one of the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday night, the Panthers will be in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights and former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy. When the two teams take to the ice for their second meeting this season, Marchand will do so looking to extend his insane scoring streak that he's on.

Brad Marchand looks to extend point streak to eight consecutive games

Marchand will enter the game as the leader in points for Florida with 16 on with 10 goals and six assists. In the last seven games, he has collected at least one point per game, and he has scored a goal in four straight games against the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks. What is even more impressive during this streak for Marchand is that eight of his 10 goals have been scored during his torrid stretch.

It is way too early in the season to write off the Panthers, and without Marchand this season, with all the injuries they have, who knows where they would be? You can bet that he'll be motivated to extend his streak against Cassidy and the Golden Knights late on Monday night.