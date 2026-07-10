Former Bruins' return to Boston went better than some expected

When free agency opened last summer, the Boston Bruins' general manager didn't really go out and break the bank signing free agents. Just before the free agency window opened, he acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers.

What an addition that ended up being. He solidified the second line for Marco Sturm with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt. They ended up being one of the better second lines in the NHL last season, and they also came up big in the first-round playoff series against the Buffalo Sabres.

When free agency opened, Sweeney brought back a former Bruins bottom-six forward, Sean Kuraly, in free agency for two years and $3.7 million with an AAV of $1.85 million. He was a welcome addition in 2025-26, and it's time to grade his return to Boston.

Sean Kuraly's 2025-26 regular season

Speaking of solidifying a line, that's what Kuraly did with the fourth line for the Black and Gold this past season. Along with Tanner Jeannot and a rotation of wings on the other side, Boston had a fourth-line was tough to play against. That's what Sweeney and the front office were hoping for, and they got it.

As far as production goes, aside from Jeannot's production, Kuraly had six goals and 16 assists while averaging 13:20 a night. For the second straight season, he played in all 82 games, after accomplishing that feat the season before with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He tied his goal production, but had five more assists in Boston. His career year was in 2021-22 with the Blue Jackets when he had 14 goals and 16 assists.

Sean Kuraly's 2026 postseason

In the Bruins' six-game elimination at the hands of the Sabres in the first round of the playoffs, Kuraly had a goal and an assist. He picked up an assist in Boston's Game 2 victory in Western New York to even the series, before potting his only goal of the series with a shorthanded strike in a Game 4 loss at the TD Garden. He averaged 12:39 a night in the six games against Buffalo.

Sean Kuraly's 2025-26 grade: B+