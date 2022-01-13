Former Bruins Prospect Traded to New York Rangers in Jacob Trouba Deal

One prospect who struggled to get to the NHL with the Boston Bruins was Urho Vaakanainen. During his time with the Black and Gold's organization, he suited up in just 31 games donning the Spoked-B from the 2019-19 season through the 2021-22 campaign. He spent the majority of his time with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

In the end, he was traded by Bruins GM Don Sweeney to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline in 2022 in what turned into a huge deal for Boston. The Bruins got defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran in late March. After the deal, Sweeney locked up Lindholm to a long-term deal, while Vaakanainen, forward John Moore, and Boston's 2022 first-round draft pick and a pair of second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

Anaheim sends Urho Vaakanainen to the Rangers for Jacob Trouba

The New York Rangers are off to a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season like the Bruins and their GM, Chris Drury has been looking to shake things up in New York and he did that Friday afternoon. Struggling defenseman Jacob Trouba was rumored to be on the trade block or they were going to put him on waivers. They choose the first option.

Drury sent Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for Vaakanainen and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick. Also as part of the deal, New York will receive the latter of Anaheim’s fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft or the conditional fourth-round pick acquired by Anaheim from Detroit in the Robby Fabbri trade back in July.

Vaakanainen appeared in played in 110 games for Anaheim compiling a goal and 18 assists and this season, he played in five games picking up an assist. Vaakanainen never got a shot in Boston and did crack the lineup in Anaheim, but now will be back in the Eastern Conference with the Rangers, a team the Bruins have some matchups in the not-too-distant future.