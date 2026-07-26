Former Bruins prospect sent packing seeks fresh start in the Metropolitan Division

Let's face it, there have been some issues for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney during his tenure in charge of a franchise that he played for. Enough Bruins fans could find multiple flaws and issues with the former NHL defenseman.

At the top of that list is the inability the Black and Gold have had over the last decade in picking and developing prospects. It's just been a nightmare, to put it bluntly. There is no other way around it. It has been a weak point for the organization from the top to the bottom.

That continued with defenseman Ryan Mast, who was traded by Sweeney in June of 2025 to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenseman Victor Soderstrom. Mast was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Boston and was seen as a potential physical defenseman who could blossom into a bottom-pairing NHL blueliner. That didn't end up being the case, and after two seasons in the Bruins' minor leagues, he was traded to the Blackhawks.

It made sense that Chicago would take a flyer on him, but after one season in the organization in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rockford Icehogs. He played in 46 games with 14 assists, but he hit free agency and signed with a Metropolitan Division club.

Former Bruins prospect signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL affilite

Mast is making the move from the Blackhawks organization to the Pittsburgh Penguins after inking a deal with their AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre. The 23-year-old is looking for a fresh start with his third organization since being drafted five years ago.

He has yet to play in an NHL game, but the 6-foot-5 Michigan native is hoping the third time is the charm with the Penguins organization. He played in 44 games for the P-Bruins over two seasons, with five assists and a plus/minus of plus-2. In 2023-24, he played in 47 games for the Maine Mariners in the ECHL with five goals and 16 points.