Former Bruins goalie signs massive extension with Senators

After much speculation, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney traded goalie Linus Ullmark back in June to the Ottawa Senators. It wasn’t a matter of if they were going to deal him, but a matter of when. They ended up getting a deal done with a rebuilding organization.

The return for the former Vezina Trophy winner was not what Sweeney or Bruins fans would have hoped as they took back struggling goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a 2024 first-round draft pick. Part of the lesser package that Boston had hoped for was because Ullmark did not work out an extension with Ottawa. Wednesday, the club announced that one was reached.

Ottawa announces four-year contract extension with Linus Ullmark

On Wednesday morning, the Senators announced that they agreed to a four-year contract extension with Ullmark with an AAV of $8.25 million, who appears to be playing most of his career in the Atlantic Division. After playing for the Buffalo Sabres, he was signed by the Bruins and now will call Ottawa home for the next four-plus seasons.

Dealing him within the division could be for a tricky situation for the Bruins. Yes, Ottawa isn’t a Cup contender this season, but after a season of Korpisalo between the pipes, anything is an upgrade. Boston found that out on Tuesday night after he allowed six goals in a season-opening 6-4 loss to the Florida Panthers.

With Ullmark remaining in the division for the foreseeable future, this could come back to haunt the Bruins. Fans and the team know how good he was the last couple of seasons and it’s clear that Sweeney made the right choice in trading him and committing to Swayman. Now the Black and Gold will see their former teammate three or four times over the next four seasons and with the direction Ottawa is going, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, hopefully with the Bruins and who knows, maybe a there’s a series or two on the horizon.