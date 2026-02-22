When Boston Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju and goalie Joonas Korpisalo were picked to play for Finland in the 2026 Winter Olympics, little did they know the journey they were about to go on. As the games unfolded, Finland became the surprise of the tournament.

Finland was the surprise of group play after they earned the fourth seed and advanced to the quarterfinals. They avoided games on Tuesday and beat Switzerland, 3-2, in overtime to advance to the semifinals and guarantee a chance to play for a medal.

In the semifinals against Canada, Finland jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Canada proved to be too tough and rallied with a goal in the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1, then tied the game midway through the third period. Canada was gifted a power play late in regulation and scored on the ensuing power play with 35 seconds left to win 3-2. Imagine the uproar from Canada if the roles were reversed. Goodness.

Finland routs Slovakia to win Brozne Medal

In Saturday's Bronze Medal Game, Finland grabbed an early 2-0 lead and allowed a goal to Slovakia with 30 seconds left in the second period to close the deficit to 2-1. In the third period, Finaldn erupted for four goals, two empty-netters to capture the Bronze Medal with a 6-1 victory.

Bringing back a bronze 🥉



Congrats to Henri Jokiharju, Joonas Korpisalo, and Team Finland!#WinterOlympics #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/UXrJCRwBRy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 21, 2026

Former Bruins forward Erik Haula, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils in the summer of 2022 for Pavel Zacha, scored two goals in the game for Finland, including an empty-net goal to seal the win in the third period. With that win, Jokiharju and Korpisalo will return to Boston with the Bronze Medal, something that not many people thought. However, give them credit for bouncing back one day after suffering a devastating loss to Canada to win a medal.