Former Bruins first-round draft picked tabbed as top trade candidate this offseason

When Jake DeBrusk left in free agency two years ago from the Boston Bruins, it really didn't come as much of a surprise. The writing was on the wall for some time that a split was coming between the two parties.

Selected 14th overall in the first round of the infamous 2015 NHL Entry Draft, DeBrusk left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks. His first two seasons with the Canucks have not gone the way that DeBrusk or the organization has wanted. They have yet to make the playoffs in their first two seasons there, and this year, they were the worst team in the league.

One thing is for sure: changes are coming for Vancouver. If there is a team that might be active in the trade market in a rebuild, it's the Canucks. Just who goes and who stays remains to be seen. However, one thing you can count on is the Bruins being interested in any player that becomes available. Maybe just not DeBrusk.

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report dropped his latest NHL Trade Block Big Board for May, and right near the top of the list was DeBrusk.

Former Bruins first-round draft pick Jake DeBrusk named trade candidate for 2026 offseason

It wouldn't be surprising if DeBrusk is traded this summer. It also wouldn't be surprising if he wasn't moved. However, as soon as the Canucks figure out what they're doing, teams will be calling for the left wing. This past season, his numbers were all over the place. He had 23 goals, 19 on the power play, with 19 assists. He had a plus/minus of minus-31. He averaged 16:52 in time on ice in 81 games played.

Those numbers follow a first-year where DeBrusk had 28 goals and 48 points in 82 games for Vancouver with a minus-15. Take the plus/minus with the Canucks with a grain of salt.

As Bruins fans saw, when DeBrusk is playing and playing well, he's a difference-maker in all situations. For a contender looking to get over the top, he might be the missing piece for a team that is looking for depth production. It feels like, with some teams getting bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round, that some teams might be looking to make a splash this offseason. For some teams, DeBrusk could be that splash.