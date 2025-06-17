Former Bruins coach has Brad Marchand winning prestigious postseason award

When Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline, it was a move that was not easy on the Bruins' general manager, Don Sweeney. Trading his captain to a division rival and one that has sent the Black and Gold packing in the last two postseasons is not something that many fans envisioned.

Now, over three months later, Marchand is one victory away from winning his second Stanley Cup championship as the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead after a 5-2 Game 5 win on Saturday night. Marchand scored two goals in the win, the first and third goals for Florida, and now he is 60 minutes away from achieving a feat in the last four months, winning Gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off and winning the Stanley Cup.

Florida has dominated the Eastern Conference the last three postseasons and is now one win away from a second straight Stanley Cup. However, for as good as the Panthers are, they are not in this position without the services of Marchand. He has been so good, he's neck and neck with Sam Bennett as a winner of the Conn Smyth Trophy if Florida ends up hoisting the Cup.

Former Bruins coach has Marchand winning the Conn Smyth Trophy

For five years in the mid to late 1970s, Don Cherry was the coaching of the Boston Bruins. He has always been one to give his opinion, whether you wanted it or agreed with it. On The Don Cherry Grapevine Podcast, he picked his Conn Smyth Trophy winner with his son Tim, and it was Marchand.

“Yeah, I don’t know," said Don. "This would be the toughest one of them all .''

“I think it comes down to three," Tim said. "(Sergi) Bobrovsky, (Sam) Bennett, because he’s leading the NHL in goals in the playoffs, and (Brad) Marchand."

In the end, Tim picked Marchand, and his father agreed. If that does end up happening, it might hit differently with Bruins fans, but it would be the right choice. Marchand has been nothing short of sensational in the playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. He's outplayed Connor McDavid of the Oilers. We could find out as early as Tuesday night.