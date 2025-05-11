Former Boston Bruins forward buries game-winning playoff goal in storybook ending

Is there a better postseason than what the Stanley Cup Playoffs deliver on a nightly basis? I think not. Unbelievable comebacks, storybook overtime ending, and in the case of the Vegas Golden Knights, a storybook regulation ending by a former Boston Bruins forward.

Former Bruins forward Reilly Smith scores incredible game-winning playoff goal against Oilers

After dispatching the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Golden Knights get the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers. After dropping the first two games at home, with the second coming in overtime after a non-penalty was called on Edmonton, and following the game, former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy put one official on blast in the media.

Facing a must-win Game 3 in Canada on Saturday night, Vegas appeared headed to overtime for the second consecutive game until a former Bruins forward scored an incredible goal right as time was about to expire in regulation.

As the horn was about to sound to end regulation, Reilly Smith was able to deek his way around Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner who came way out of his net to challenge the shot, Smith appeared to have no angle left and flipped the puck toward the net and was deflected by accident into the net by Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers.

"This game is over, and the crowd is in stunned disbelief!"



"4-3 Vegas with 0.4 remaining in the game! A stunning victory for the Golden Knights!"



🎙 @Dan_DUva



Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to lift Vegas to a 4-3 win in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/w87JDYZXr3 — Golden Knights Radio (@VGKRadioNetwork) May 11, 2025

The call on the ice was no goal, but it went to review, and the officials came back and said that the puck crossed the line with 0.4 seconds left in regulation for the 4-3 final. Talk about an insane way to get back into the series and only being down 2-1.

The game-winner was Smith's second goal of the game, and it was perfect timing for him to step up for his team. Sometimes, all you need is a little luck to win a game, and that's what the Golden Knights got at the perfect time.