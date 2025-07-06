Former Boston Bruins fan favorite & radio personality Lyndon Byers passes away

During his playing days with the Boston Bruins, it was easy to see why Lyndon Byers was a fan-favorite. Always looking to muck it up and never shying away from a hit, "LB" was someone who played the way Black and Gold fans loved. On Saturday, it was announced that on Friday, he passed away at the age of 61, as his wife Annie shared on a Facebook post.

A statement on the passing of former Bruin Lyndon Byers. pic.twitter.com/aqit3sKKPG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 5, 2025

After a playing career that covered nine years in Boston and then his final year in Northern California with the San Jose Sharks, he became a radio personality on a Boston radio station, WAAF, for 25 years. He also appeared in a pair of movies, “Shallow Hal” and “Stuck On You”, while also appearing in the television series "Rescue Me."

Lyndon Byers career with the Boston Bruins

Byers had 24 goals and 42 assists over his nine seasons with the Black and Gold in 261 career regular season games while racking up 959 penalty minutes, which places him 11th on the franchise list in spending time in the penalty box. He played his final season with San Jose in 1992-93 but played in just 18 games with four goals and an assist. True to form, he picked up 122 penalty minutes in those 18 games with the Sharks.

During his time in Boston, he was one of a pair of Bruins teams that made the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 and 1990, and he played a big part in those postseason runs. He posted his career season in 1987-88 when he scored 10 goals and had 14 assists.

After his playing days, Byers, who was picked in the second round of the 1982 NHL Entry Draft by the Bruins, 39th overall, brought his sense of humor behind the mike on WAAF, which was a must-listen whenever anyone got the chance. However, Bruins fans will always remember him for his physical style on the ice, which was exciting to watch.