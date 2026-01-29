Former Boston Bruins fan favorite might be shipped out at the trade deadline again

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney moved some key players at the trade deadline last March, it was surprising. Moved along were Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers, and Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild, just to name a few.

Another player traded was Charlie Coyle, who grew up in Massachusetts and was a true professional. He filled several roles for the Black and Gold during his time in Boston, but when he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, he got the Bruins a haul in return. Coming back to Boston, the highlight of the return was prospect Will Zellers, who is having a tremendous freshman season at the University of North Dakota.

Things didn't go well in Colorado, and after the Avs were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Stars, Coyle was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. He is going to be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Blue Jackets will likely move him at the deadline, according to one NHL insider, if they get a deal they like.

Former Bruins forward Charlie Coyle could be traded again at the deadline

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, "Coyle has already generated lots of calls — not surprising given how few centers are available." It should also be noted that LeBrun said he could be extended, but how Columbus does before the Olympic Break will determine their deadline path in early March.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Coyle moved if the Blue Jackets don't see him as a part of their future. The center market is really thin right now and might be thinner if Sweeney decides to hold onto Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlestadt. If one was going to be moved, you figure it would be Mittlestadt.

Rumors are going to begin to pick up, but the Blue Jackets would easily move on from Coyle for the right return. A desperate center market that is thin could fetch Columbus a decent return and have Coyle on the move for a second straight season.