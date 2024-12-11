Former Boston Bruins Defenseman Announces Retirement

In the summer of 2023, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney signed some veterans to one-year contracts for the 2023-24 season. One of those veterans was defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and despite only being in Boston for one year, he left a lasting impact with his former teammates. So much so that another veteran, Pat Maroon, spoke about him last spring.

"There's a reason why he's won before. His leadership, his voice that carries,'' said Maroon. "I think the biggest thing he touched on was don't have regrets when you lay down your head after the game."

Sweeney moved on from Shattenkirk in free agency and he was not able to find a new home for 2024-25. After 14 years in the league after a college career at Boston University, the veteran blueliner has decided to hang up the skates for good.

Former Bruins defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk retires

Shattenkirk announced Tuesday that he retiring from the NHL after 952 games played between the Bruins, New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning where he won the Stanley Cup in 2019-20.

Congratulations on a tremendous career, Shatty! Wishing you and your family all the best in this next chapter! pic.twitter.com/e16cxfbG8i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 10, 2024

Last season for the Bruins, Shattenkirk had six goals and 18 assists in 61 games as former coach Jim Montgomery often made him a healthy scratch to save him for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a steady presence on the backend for the Black and Gold while averaging 15:47 a night in the regular season.

Shattenkirk was not able to land on any rosters this season despite drawing some serious interest from the Edmonton Oilers. The 35-year-old was a nice backup addition to the Bruins' power play last season and finished his career with 103 goals, 381 assists, and 484 points. It was surprising that he didn't end up finding the right fit for him to continue his career this season after the season he had in Boston last season.