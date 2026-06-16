ESPN sends Bruins GM Don Sweeney clear message on key pending free agent

Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs are over, it's about to get serious around the NHL with teams looking to improve their roster for the 2025-26 season. One of those teams is the Boston Bruins, who have some big decisions to make after a surprising season that saw them get into the playoffs as the first wild-card team in the Eastern Conference.

They got bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Buffalo Sabres, who won the Atlantic Division as a surprise team. In their first round, the Bruins flaws were exposed, and if there is one takeaway from the series, it's that if Boston wants to get back into the eight-team field in the Eastern Conference next spring, upgrades are needed. There is also one decision that needs to be made with one pending Boston free agent, Viktor Arvidsson.

ESPN sends Bruins message on Viktor Arvidsson's upcoming free agency

One surprise for the Black and Gold this past offseason was Viktor Arvidsson, who was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 1 last summer just before free agency opened. What a season he had for first-year head coach Marco Sturm.

Arvidsson played a vital role on the second line for the Bruins with Pavel Zacha and Casey Mittlstadt. Arvidsson had 25 goals and 29 assists in the regular season and came up with some big goals despite dealing with multiple injuries. However, with him being a free agent, ESPN had a message to Boston general manager Don Sweeney: Arvidsson will be coveted if he hits the open market.

"A decision will be made in the coming weeks on veteran forward Viktor Arvidsson, who was a key part of the Bruins' forward group this season. The 33-year-old is a UFA and has been linked to many other NHL teams in free agency as a solution to their top-six woes. The Bruins have $15.4 million to use on their offseason wish list, which could include another veteran center as incoming rookie James Hagens develops his game at the NHL level,'' ESPN wrote.

So here's the thing. This decision, which likely has already been made, is a big one. There is no doubt that Arvidsson is going to get a raise from the $4 million AAV he had this past season. The problem for Sweeney and the Bruins is that there has to be a line drawn where they won't go too high on. This can't be a deal with a 33-year-old that ties Boston's hands for years with a much higher AAV than the one he just had.

In the end, this is all going to come down to money and term. Can the sides agree on something that works for both? We'll find out soon enough. If they can't, then it's clear that some teams are ready to pounce, which is a message to Sweeney and the Bruins front office.