Elliotte Friedman reveals Bruins' free agency target to improve scoring

The Boston Bruins took a new approach to their drafting strategy this past weekend, as they opted to go after some high-end skill to increase their future offensive upside. It's safe to assume that Don Sweeney and the front office might also take that approach in free agency, which would align with Elliotte Friedman's report on the latest episode of Spittin' Chiclets.

Friedman revealed to the crew that the Bruins could be players in the Brock Boeser sweepstakes when free agency opens on July 1. Boeser had a bit of a tough time in Vancouver last season, as his point total dropped from 73 to 50 and his goal total dropped from 40 to 25. One concern with signing Boeser would be the lack of a playmaking center to put him in the best position to succeed, but it could be a spot for Matthew Poitras or an additional signing to step up and give the Bruins two solid scoring lines.

Improved forward depth for Bruins

It'd be a luxury for the Bruins to lock in David Pastrnak and Boeser on the right side. While the center-ice position would still be a question, we can't forget that James Hagens will soon be making his NHL debut, a player who will eventually slide into a top-six center role.

Elias Lindholm developed some chemistry with Pastrnak to end last season, but Hagens is the long-term plan to replace him on the first line and make some playmaking magic with Pastrnak. In that case, Lindholm would slide down and reunite with Boeser, who he has history with from their short time together with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Bruins have plenty of complementary pieces in their forward group, but high-end talent is low. They hope that Morgan Geekie can continue his 30-goal scorer pace, and an addition of Boeser could give Boston three 30+ goal scorers on the wings in the top-six.

All of a sudden, the Bruins' talent issue would seem like much less of an issue. Could Don Sweeney shock everyone on July 1 and add a massive piece to improve the Bruins' chances of contending in 2025-26?