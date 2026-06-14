Don Sweeney must follow the Devils' footsteps in attempting to unload one player this offseason

When it comes to potential trades this offseason for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, he'll have a handful of options. Truth be told, if the Bruins are going to be contending for a playoff berth next season, well, moves are going to have to be made.

There are players that could be traded to potentially bring in a need the Black and Gold will have next season, as well as some potential moves that could clear some cap space for other moves. One player who could be moved and should be moved is goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Bruins should be active like the Devils in moving a goalie

Kevin Weekes of ESPN reported on X Saturday night that the New Jersey Devils "are

gauging market interest from clubs on goalie Jacob Markstrom.'' Weekes went on to say that no deal was imminent, but the fact that the Devils are doing this, reportedly, is something that Sweeney must do with Korpisalo.

There are a handful of teams that are in the market for a goalie this summer. There are always teams in the market for goaltending in every offseason. This is nothing new. However, Sweeney pounced two summers ago in moving Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. However, in return, he got Korpisalo. While he has been good as a backup for Jeremy Swayman, his $3 million AAV is something that needs to be moved on from.

Why? Well, the Bruins have the best backup option in Michael DiPietro in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins. He carries an AAV of $812,500. That's a lot cheaper backup number than $3 million.

If Sweeney looks to unload Korpisalo and is successful, who knows what the return would be, but starting by unloading his salary is certainly a step in the right direction. He is someone who wants more time in goal, and it's just not going to happen in Boston. It's time for Sweeney to strike in terms of moving on from Korpisalo. Beat the Devils to the punch and move your goalie first.