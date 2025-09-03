Despite not naming one officially, Bruins' Captain Practices are back

It looks like no Boston Bruins player will wear the "C" left behind by Brad Marchand during the 2025-26 season. There might not be an official captain to hold the annual practices that start at Warrior Ice Arena before the team's training camp, but that doesn't mean the players won't find a way to lace up the skates and get in some extra practice time.

The two front-runners to don the "C" next for the Bruins were in attendance, as both David Pastrnak and a fully healthy Charlie McAvoy took the ice. They led by example in this practice, as the team had a massive turnout for the first skate.

The roster players will normally slowly trickle out to Warrior to start skating, as training camp won't begin until shortly before the first preseason game on September 21. However, a majority of the players who will have a chance to make the team out of camp were present on the first day.

Here's who I can see so far at Bruins captain's practice:

The Bruins will eagerly await the arrival of some of their European veterans in Elias Lindholm and Hampus Lindholm, who have been out since early last season with his knee injury. It'll also be interesting to see the developmental progress of Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell over the summer as they enter important seasons in their Bruins' tenure.

It felt like it would be a non-exciting season on the horizon, with not a whole lot of optimism around the Bruins' roster. However, as the first skate of the season showed on Tuesday afternoon, a Black and Gold sighting will always get the fans talking and create a buzz in Boston.