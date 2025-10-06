David Pastrnak's long-term deal looks safer after McDavid's 2-year bridge deal

When the Boston Bruins extended David Pastrnak's contract in March of 2023 for eight years at $90 million, which goes through the 2030-31 season, it was met with mixed reactions among fans. Two and a half years later, that deal that carries an AAV of $11.25 million is looking better by the day.

Last week, Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov signed an extension for eight years and $130 million with an AAV of $17 million. On Monday, Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid agreed to a two-year extension with an AAV of $12.5 million. Maybe the biggest eye-opening number from the deal is that McDavid agreed to a contract for two years with the Oilers.

David Pastrnak's contract continues to age very well for the Boston Bruins

McDavid may have set a new standard in the league for stars, sign short-term deals. The fact that it's only two years is interesting. As far as AAVs are concerned, Pastrnak's deal is cheaper, and with the cap going up over the coming years, it's a bargain deal for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Agreeing to a short-term deal adds more pressure to the championship window in Edmonton and is even more necessary over the next couple of seasons. The two-time Western Conference champs have lost the last two Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers.

Again, this is just another deal that signals the bargain that the Boston Bruins got with Pastrnak two years ago. McDavid is arguably the best player in the NHL, but Pastrnak, when he's rolling, isn't too far behind him. To extend the comparison, the Bruins deal they have McAvoy locked up through the 2029-30 season with an AAV of $9 million is a bargain given the current state of the rising salary cap.

Whatever you put it, Sweeney has his two top players locked up to bargain deals considered what contracts and AAV's are going for right now.