One of the marquee games of the first day of the World Junior Championship was Canada facing off with Czechia in the final game. Czechia had a surprising upset over the Canadians in last year's quarter-finals and the proud hockey country was ready to get some redemption. It also offered Boston Bruins fans a chance to see one of their newest prospects in a big game atmosphere, but the staff decided not to name him to the opening night lineup.

In the World Juniors, teams can register 25 players to their roster. Most nations decide to keep a couple of spots open in case NHL or other pro teams let one of their players go, so the first game usually has each team with just 21 registered players and the healthy scratches not officially on the roster. That is why Vashek Blanar wasn't on Czechia's roster when they faced Canada on Friday, despite being there with the team.

It doesn't mean that Blanar won't get any playing time in this tournament. If Czechia decides they need him, they can register him before that game, as long as the total registered doesn't exceed 25 players. After Czechia's 7-5 loss to Canada, there's sound reasoning that Blanar should be in the lineup.

Czechia's performance on Friday night could force staff's hand with Bruins prospect

Czechia's defensemen looked like Canada's speed and talent were too much for them on Friday night. When they upset teams in the past, Czechia played an in-your-face style that frustrated more talented teams. With Blanar's long frame and skating, he could be the type of defenseman who could frustrate those talented players.

Czechia is in a difficult spot after losing to Canada. If they also lose their game against Finland, there's a great chance they'll finish third in the group. Whoever finishes third in Group B will likely face either Sweden or the USA.

Bruins fans are hoping that Blanar gets into the lineup, and the quarter-final matchup could potentially pit James Hagens and Will Zellers against Boston's raw defense prospect. With just three players from the prospect pool in the tournament, that would be a dream playoff matchup.