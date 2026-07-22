Could the Bruins have a Red Sox-like win streak this season?

The city of Boston has been captivated by the Red Sox current 14-game win streak. They are on the brink of something special, just one win away from tying the team’s longest win streak in franchise history. Just a few weeks ago the Sox were down-and-out, a footnote sports topic outshined by Boston’s World Cup Scottish visitors who were attending the games, and now the team have saved their season in a major way.

The Bruins had a similar streak on a smaller scale at the beginning of last season. They came into the season which many considered D.O.A. No chance at making the playoffs or any impact at all. Many outlets predicted them to finish last in the division, even last in the conference.

Those predictions initially seemed to be true, as the Bruins kicked off the season with a 4-7 record. After a 7-2 loss in Ottawa, the Bruins turned their early season luck around and went on a seven-game win streak from October 28 to November 11. Pastrnak led the way during the streak with five goals and nine points over the seven games, and the Bruins outperformed expectations for the rest of the season.

Now with hockey inching closer and a historical streak ongoing in Boston, the question is, will the Bruins be able to go on a Red Sox type of streak this upcoming season?

The Bruins’ longest win streak & looking at the upcoming season

The season after the Bruins won their first-ever Stanley Cup, they had their best regular season ever. That included the longest win streak in franchise history. The 1929-30 season saw the Bruins go 38-5-1, posting an .875% points percentage, an NHL record that may never be broken.

From December 3, 1929 to January 9, 1930, the B’s went on a 14-game win streak. The Bruins’ ‘Dynamite Line’ were a force during this streak with center Cooney Weiland scoring 12 goals over the 14-game span, and Dit Clapper scoring 11 of his own. Captain Lionel Hitchman held down the backend and finished second in Hart Trophy voting at the end of the season, while goaltender Tiny Thompson won his first of four Vezina Trophies.

No one is expecting the Bruins to have a record-breaking 2026-27 season, but a solid win streak can have a positive effect on a team no matter the perceived talent level. The B’s experienced it last season during their seven-game win streak which changed the energy for the rest of their season.

The 2026-27 NHL calendar was released last week, and while going over the Bruins’ schedule, there is a clear nine-game run that is primed for a win streak. From December 17 to January 2 the Bruins play nine games against the St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils (twice), Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders (twice), Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Columbus Blue Jackets. Boston had a combined record of 14-2-2 against these teams last season.

Now with new acquisitions JJ Peterka at forward and Will Borgen on defense, the Bruins look like a more well-rounded team, but the games aren’t played through speculation or on paper, so the trajectory of this Bruins team will become more clear once the season is underway. Will the Bruins have a Red Sox-like streak this season? It is unlikely, but anything can happen in hockey.