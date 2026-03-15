Charlie McAvoy and Marco Sturm's mutual respect leads to one destination for Bruins

It's starting to look more and more likely that the next player to wear the captain's C for the Boston Bruins is going to be Charlie McAvoy. I've been critical of the defenseman at times, but it's hard to deny that he has become the heart and soul of the team. While David Pastrnak is still the player that everything runs through, it feels like McAvoy is the emotional leader.

McAvoy's Bruins teammates have no choice but to respect what the defenseman has done this season. He has put his face on the line on multiple occasions, and the damage it has done is something that even the ESPN broadcast for the Bruins-Washington Capitals matchup on Saturday had to poke fun at, which he took in stride.

McAvoy, with even more teeth missing after getting hit into the glass Tuesday night, has scored an overtime game-winner in that game and then scored two more Saturday afternoon to help pace the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Capitals in a shootout. He may be the emotional leader of the team, but his overall play is doing some talking, despite some of his flaws.

McAvoy had some great things to say about his relationship with head coach Marco Sturm in a piece from NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin on Friday. While some Bruins coaches in the past haven't quite been "player's coaches", it looks like Sturm is winning over McAvoy and the rest of the dressing room.

"“In terms of my relationship, I’ve absolutely felt that, felt supported. And I think it makes everyone better when it’s a ‘we’re in this together’ kind of approach, because at the end of the day, I want to play for him and I want to have results and success for him because you can see what it means to him and how he wants it for us. I just think that gets the most out of the group." Charlie McAvoy

McAvoy has a ton of respect for Sturm, but the coach's comments on Saturday, after his defenseman's great performance, also speak volumes about where their relationship stands.

Marco Sturm on Charlie McAvoy:



"You always need a driver –– in the room, off the ice, on the ice. He has a little swagger now, especially after the Olympics. It’s nice to see, because you need those drivers. Especially when they get rewarded, it’s even better." — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) March 14, 2026

One thing is clear: the defender has won over Sturm just as much as the coach has won over his entire locker room. While Pastrnak makes it a difficult decision, it's almost time to call the captain battle a win in favor of Charlie McAvoy. The head coach essentially said it without saying it on Saturday evening.