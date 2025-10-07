Charlie Jacobs' comments shouldn't sit well with Bruins fans

Boston Bruins' CEO Charlie Jacobs said the quiet part out loud on Monday at the press conference held by him, Don Sweeney, and Cam Neely. Click on a social media forum with diehard fans of a struggling team, and you always see the same old comments about how the owners don't care about the product as long as they are making money. It's a common fan complaint, but no owner or CEO would ever intentionally make those feelings public, that is, until Monday.

There were plenty of comments at the press conference that were shocking. Neely's remarks about the bottom six were particularly ominous. Still, Jacobs' claim about the state of the Bruins should be the one thing that doesn't sit well with any fans who are paying money to support the organization.

Charlie Jacobs was asked about fans being upset and challenges that it's presented for tickets/marketing last few months: "We have a 12,000-person season ticket waiting list that people pay to be on." Says they had a 95 percent renewal rate. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) October 6, 2025

Jacobs answered a question regarding fans' displeasure about the current roster with a breakdown of how much money the team is making from season ticket sales. It is a clear picture of how out of touch the ownership group is with the fanbase, as anyone who is a little in the know realizes that Boston sports fans are only happy with winning. Jacobs hasn't had to worry about it for the past two decades, but he might start feeling the effects if this rebuild goes on longer than fans anticipate.

While it's good that the Bruins' front office feels that it's important to face reporters, it might be time for Jacobs to start sitting these out. Sweeney and Neely are more than capable of answering any hockey-related questions, but it's clear that the ownership group doesn't really have any connection to this fanbase.

It's good for fans to know where the ownership group stands. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise if some fans can't look at the team in the same light, knowing that the people in charge are only worried about the money that is going into their pockets and not putting a winning product on the ice to repay the people who are putting the money there.