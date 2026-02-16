Can Bruins' prospect Dans Locmelis lead Latvia to a tournament-shaking upset?

The entire hockey world is already looking ahead to the potential USA-Sweden quarterfinal matchup at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The only problem is that Team Latvia has a history of making things interesting against the giants of international hockey, and Sweden will have to go through them to make the dream quarterfinal matchup a reality.

While it's a different era, and one of Latvia's best players, Boston Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis, was only 10 years old, the country put a scare into Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics by getting into the third period of the quarterfinals with a 1-1 score, before Shea Weber broke the tie with a powerplay blast.

Latvia kept things interesting against Team USA already in this tournament, taking an early 1-0 lead and keeping the game close in the first two periods, before the Americans blew it open with a 5-1 win. Latvia followed that performance with an upset of Germany, before losing a disappointing result to Denmark in the final game of pool play.

Nevertheless, the Latvians should feel that Sweden is ripe for the picking. A lot of controversy has surrounded the team, with the belief that the players aren't happy with their coaching staff and that goaltending has been a major issue. With everyone already sending Sweden through for their date with the USA, it feels like a game that could completely change the trajectory of the tournament.

Dans Locmelis: Bruins prospect rising faster than expected

It was a huge honor for the 22-year-old Bruins prospect to be a member of the Latvian National Team. However, there was no debate that he was ever going to make the team. He was one of their top players at last year's World Championship, and there is an argument that, in terms of all-around play and noticeability, he has been their best at the Olympics.

The forward played a massive part in the upset over Germany. He scored the tying goal in the first period to make it 1-1 and tied it again in the second period to make it 2-2. In a game where players like Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stutzle starred for their team, Locmelis matched them stride-for-stride.

Bruins fans are watching the prospect very closely, and a standout performance against an All-NHL team in Sweden will go a long way to further increasing the forward's expectations. He already has one fan in Latvian teammate and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons.

""He's a great player, and he's doing everything right in his career with the path he's on. Boston, I would assume, will give him a shot soon to show what he's made of. I think this is a great showing for him that he's ready to go against top dogs. You definitely get bonus points for playing here if you do well. It's part of the process of your career. He's taking the right steps. He's putting in his time in Providence. I have no doubt he'll be up very soon."" Zemgus Girgensons

The Bruins are still on the fringe of buying and selling. However, Locmelis gives hope that if they do sell a veteran, the Latvian star can get the call-up and fit right in amongst the top dogs.