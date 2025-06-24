Caleb Desnoyers: A two-way, Quebec-born center who the Bruins could value

If the title of this article made you think about a particular Boston Bruins legend, then the front office might be better off avoiding Caleb Desnoyers in this draft. Let's face it, if Desnoyers is available at seventh overall, there's a chance that Don Sweeney will pull the trigger, but at this point, he will likely be taken with the first overall pick.

It won't be an easy organization to enter if you're Desnoyers. He took the QMJHL by storm this year by leading the Moncton Wildcats to a historic season, culminating in a league championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup. It isn't that Desnoyers was the best in the league in any particular category, but it's his refined and mature game in all areas of the ice that makes him so intriguing for NHL teams.

You can't blame Bruins fans for wanting to chase their next Patrice Bergeron. He was the fan favorite for nearly two decades, bringing a perfect blend of skill, toughness, tenacity, and defensive play, along with a winning DNA. It's all the skills that scouts value in Desnoyers, but the question is whether it's a good idea to put those expectations on a prospect.

Desnoyers has shown no reason to believe that he couldn't handle it. By all accounts, it's a burden that he could turn into a positive. Desnoyers could be the most ready to make an impact in the projected top five, and if he does fall to the Bruins, he is a player who could make an instant impact. If the Bruins are looking for a pick who can help them return to win-now mode in 2025-26, Desnoyers might be the safest option.

It's no secret that the Bruins, under Marco Sturm, will be a team that returns to their defensive identity, one that was established in the late 2000s when the new coach played under Claude Julien. They began to deviate from that approach over the past two seasons for the first time in nearly two decades, and it was evident in their finishing position near the bottom of the league's standings.

While fans are licking their chops at the offensive skill in the top ten, getting the opportunity to take Desnoyers could be the Bruins' first step towards becoming a defense-first team once again.