Buy or Sell Bruins GM Don Sweeney addressing three biggest needs this offseason

First-year Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm exceeded expectations in his first season as head coach of the Black and Gold. He took a roster that certainly had its flaws, but after a slow start to the season, they turned it on and found a way to collect 100 points in the standings and secure the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

However, if the Bruins have visions of making the postseason next season, there are three needs that Boston and GM Don Sweeney have. You have to think that at least one or two of the needs are addressed, but how he tries to do that remains to be seen. Let's buy or sell, which, if any, needs are addressed by Sweeney this summer.

Buy or Sell Bruins address need for top-line center

This is, without a doubt, the biggest need the Bruins have. Running it back with who they ended the season with is an option, but not one that is going to improve them enough to compete with the top teams in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

You can forget addressing the need through free agency, as there is not going to be an answer there that will fill that need. Instead, it'll have to be done through a trade. St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas is unlikely to be available, and Vincent Trocheck is not the player the Bruins can afford to acquire. Dylan Larkin is a dream that wouldn't waive his trade clause to come to Boston. This is the biggest and least likely to be addressed, unfortunately.

Buy or Sell addressing center need: Sell

Buy or Sell Bruins address need for goal-scoring wing

Another need is a goal-scoring wing. Again, addressing it through free agency will be easier said than done. Last season, Sweeney took a chance on Viktor Arvidsson in a July 1 trade with the Edmonton Oilers. It turned out to be a deal where Sweeney found a lot of success, and Arvidsson was a big part of Boston's second line.

It's going to be up to the Bruins to identify the players who could be available via a trade. Do they kick the tires on bringing Jack DeBrusk back? No. What about a veteran like Blake Coleman? That doesn't move the needle enough for most fans. Expect this to be addressed, but with a trade that nobody sees coming.

Buy or Sell Bruins addressing need for wing: Soft Buy

Buy or Sell Bruins addressing need for right shot defenseman

Ok, now we've hit the interesting one. Sweeney tried back in January to address the need for a right-shot defenseman when he tried to acquire Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. Things were reportedly heading in that direction, but in the end, extension talks reportedly broke down, and Andersson was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The sense here is that Andrew Peeke walks in free agency, and Sweeney upgrades on the right side in free agency. Again, with Sweeney, expect the unexpected, and it'll be a signing that not many people see coming.

Buy or Sell Bruins addressing need for right shot defenseman: Buy