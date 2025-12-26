Bruins would be great fit for this impending UFA, and the insiders agree

The Boston Bruins are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race and could be looking to add at this year’s trade deadline. While the market isn’t precisely rife with trade targets, a few have persisted in rumors throughout the season.

One such player is Vancouver Canucks impending UFA Kiefer Sherwood. Sherwood’s name has been in just about every team’s trade rumor list ever since the Canucks declared they were “open for business.”

But one of the teams that’s made the most sense is Boston. That’s something that insider Chris Johnston agrees with. In a December 24 piece in The Athletic, Johnston had this to say about Sherwood heading to the Bruins:

“Sherwood is a prototypical Bruin: big, fast and tenacious on the forecheck. As such, he’s viewed as a player who would be a great fit in an organization that is building back up following last year’s reset. What’s more, the Canucks and Bruins have explored potential trade fits on a variety of players dating to the summer.”

Based on Johnston’s assessment, there could be a deal here. The Bruins could use Sherwood. He would be a good fit. And the Canucks want to move him.

Seems like a slam-dunk case. But as Johnston pointed out, it’s not all roses:

“The biggest hurdle here might be the asking price. Vancouver is seeking a meaningful return for a player who looks poised to blow past 20 goals for the first time in his career, and Boston isn’t expected to be chasing rentals at this deadline. However, these teams might be able to thread the needle if this trade comes with a contract extension for Sherwood, which is something he’d be open to.”

The Bruins might have some pieces the Canucks could want. Specifically, the Canucks will be looking to get some scoring potential back. While Johnston didn’t get into the specific players the Bruins may send to Vancouver, it’s easy to see how Vancouver would have their eye on several forwards in the Bruins’ system.

From other potential trade ideas suggested this season, this one seems like the most plausible for the Bruins. It may only be a matter of time before the Canucks and Bruins pull the trigger.