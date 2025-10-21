2 Bruins who should be benched after disappointing starts to the season

Seven games into the 2025-26 season, the Boston Bruins are 3-4-0 and struggling to score. It shouldn't be a surprise. After beginning the season executing head coach Marco Sturm's system, things have gone off the rails over the last four games.

Sturm has been visibly frustrated at times and even called out his top players after a brutal performance in Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He benched star David Pastrnak over the last few minutes, and then on Sunday night, Casey Mittlestadt was a healthy scratch against the Utah Mammoth.

Sturm is sending a message to some of his players that he needs more from them. Pastrnak responded with two goals against Utah, and it'll be interesting to see how Mittlestadt responds against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

There are some other players who have not lived up to expectations who could use a night off to send a message. Here are two, one forward and one defenseman.

Viktor Arvidsson

Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers over the summer to be reunited with Sturm from their time with the Los Angeles Kings, Viktor Arvidsson has had a rough start to his tenure with the Black and Gold. Shifted throughout the lineup by Sturm, he has yet to find his footing.

In seven games, he has one assist with a plus/minus of minus-2. He was back covering for Jordan Harris on defense against the Vegas Golden Knights last Thursday night after the young defenseman pinched in at the offensive blueline. He got smoked by Pavel Dorefeyev, who went by him to beat Jermey Swayman for a goal in a 6-5 loss.

Arvidsson has had some good scoring chances, incuding a breakaway on opening night against the Washington Capitals, but has yet to find the back of the net. Boston desperately needs depth scoring, and Arvidsson is someone who needs to provide it. A night off might do him some good.

Henri Jokiharju

Acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline in March, Sweeney re-signed defenseman Henri Jokiharju over the summer after he played well with Nikita Zadorov down the stretch last year. It's been a tough start to this season.

He has a minus-2 with two assists, but his decision-making hasn't been great, and he has had some key turnovers. He has been active in all three zones as the puck always seems to find him, but there are a lot of times when the puck ends up in the Bruins' net. That was the case against the Mammoth on Sunday night when he was beaten in the defensive end and picked by a Utah defenseman, which led to the tying goal after he had a chance to clear the puck out of the zone.

If Pastrnak can be benched and Mittelstadt can be scratched, anyone is fair game this year, and early messages need to be sent to some players. Look at Pastrnak, message sent, message received, with two goals in Utah. This year, the Black and Gold have very little room for error.