Bruins' weekend scouting trip outlines potential strategy entering 2026 offseason

It isn't the first time the Boston Bruins and Albin Boija have gotten to know each other over the past 12 months. The University of Maine standout goaltender led his team to a surprising Hockey East championship last spring, and in return, received an invite to the Bruins' development camp. Boija must have made an impression on the organization, as they made the trip to Providence College to watch Boija take on the Friars this weekend.

Albin Boija watch is on



Mike Dunham of the Bruins and Scott Clemenson of the Rangers are here tonight to watch the Maine free agent — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) January 9, 2026

With the Bruins and New York Rangers facing off on Saturday afternoon, both organizations had scouts in attendance to watch Boija. They may have been regretting the trip to the game, as Boija allowed three goals on eight shots before leaving the net. While Boija had been impressive since arriving in the United States from Sweden, the 2025-26 season has been a bit of a disappointment.

It wouldn't be the first time that a goaltender's development stalled a bit in the college game. We've seen a third NCAA season sometimes be the worst in a good prospect's tenure, and the same could be true for Boija. After winning the Hockey East championship and earning playoff MVP last season, there isn't too much left for the Swedish-born goaltender to prove.

Boija had a .928 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average last season. Playing in the best conference in college hockey with some elite offensive players on each team, these goaltending numbers are elite. It resembles the two seasons of Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Jacob Fowler, who is already making an impact at the NHL level.

The difference between Boija and Fowler is that the Bruins wouldn't expect Maine's goaltender to sign a pro contract this offseason and save the team next year. He would only be expected to be Swayman's backup one day, and it likely wouldn't have to be next year or the year after. Once Joonas Korpisalo leaves the team, the Bruins will likely give Michael DiPietro a chance to be the backup.

Boija has all the potential in the world. His 2025-26 season hasn't been showing it, but if the Bruins manage to get him into the organization, it's definitely a name to monitor as he develops in the minors.