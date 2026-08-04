Bruins veteran continues skyrocketing up Bleacher Report's trade target board

Things are very quiet on the NHL front this time of the year, but now that we're into August, hockey continues to get closer and closer. As far as roster construction goes, well, things are mostly set in stone for training camp in September.

As far as the Boston Bruins are concerned, there are still some needs, including a top-six center and top-four defenseman. However, if either is going to be addressed, it'll have to be through a trade, as there are no free agent options remaining. Speaking of trades, some defensemen could end up being moved, as Boston is loaded with them right now.

One name with the forward grouping that has been the subject of trade rumors for the last year-plus is center Pavel Zacha. However, Sweeney has yet to move his top-six pivot. Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report updated his trade target board, and Zacha was once again on it, inching ever so close to the top.

Bruins center Pavel Zacha continues to pop up on trade board at Bleacher Report

On his most recent list, Zacha came in at No. 6, up six spots from No. 12. This time, however, things are likely to get more interesting. The former New Jersey Devils forward, acquired for Erik Haula, will be a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season. There have been reports that Boston and Zacha have had extension talks, but they are also fielding calls on him.

The big takeaway is that Zacha has yet to agree to an extension, and Sweeney has yet to trade him. If he were going to be traded, you'd figure that Sweeney would have done it by now. He hasn't. The chances of him beginning the season in Boston get better and better by the day. However, all it takes is one phone call to strike up trade talks that could end up leading to a trade.

Given the Bruins' need down the middle, trading away a top-six center and not getting another one in return feels like a bad trade. However, until an extension is agreed on, Zacha is going to continue to come up in trade rumors. Even if he's still in Boston when the puck drops on the 2026-27 season.