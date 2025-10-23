Bruins' underwhelming offseason exposed further by practice lines ahead of Ducks clash

Riding a five-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins will look to snap their losing streak at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at the TD Garden. It has been a rough two weeks for the Black and Gold, which was capped off with a stunning 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers at home with just 26 seconds left in the game off a bad bounce.

After an optional skate on Wednesday, the Bruins were back on the ice Thursday morning, preparing for their game with the Ducks. Scoring has been an issue this year for Boston, and truth be told, it's not surprising with the roster put together by general manager Don Sweeney. This summer's offseason moves added thump and physicality to the lineup instead of goal-scoring forwards and even a top center.

Thursday morning's pregame skate at Warrior Ice Arena proves even more what a disaster of an offseason the Bruins had with the lines put together in practice ahead of the Anaheim game.

Bruins lines against Ducks underscores how bad of a roster Boston has

Bruins team reporter Belle Fraser posted the morning practice lines, and one quick glance proves just how offensively challenged Boston is. They have one player, David Pastrnak, who would be on another team's top-six, but after that, the lines are filled with third and fourth-line players. Continuing to roll out this lineup on a nightly basis will have them in the running for Gavin McKenna in the draft. That might actually not be a bad thing at this point.

Bruins practice lines this morning:



Geekie-E.Lindholm-Pastrnak

Mittelstadt-Zacha-Arvidsson

Jeannot-Minten-Viel

Eyssimont-Kuraly-Kastelic

Khusnutdinov, Beecher



Lohrei-McAvoy

Zadorov-Peeke

Callahan-Jokiharju

H. Lindholm — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) October 23, 2025

Continuing to roll out Jeffrey Viel over players such as John Beecher and Marat Khusnutdinov and putting him on the third line is certainly a decision. Playing Viktor Arvidsson in the top-six sums up how the Black and Gold lack scoring. There are options that Boston has in the American Hockey League (AHL) that they could call up to put in the lineup. It can't be as bad as what they're currently rolling out.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be a game-time decision against the Ducks, but with each passing day where he doesn't play, it might be time to get really concerned with his injury. Regardless, a young and talented Ducks team coming into Boston and extending their losing streak would not come as a surprise.