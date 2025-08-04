So far, most Boston Bruins fans would agree that the offseason and retooling of the roster have been a disappointment. There is no other way to put it: if the team intends to be a contender for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs next spring.

The biggest addition came via a trade with the Edmonton Oilers when they acquired Viktor Arvidsson to reunite him with first-year coach Marco Sturm. Sure, that fills a spot in the middle-six on the lineup on the wing, and Boston is banking on him playing well and helping to fix their power-play struggles.

Sweeney has yet to address his team's biggest need this offseason, a top center, either through free agency or a trade. The options were very limited in free agency, which makes addressing it through a trade the more likely way of doing it. One option could be available with a Western Conference contender.

Boston Bruins should consider trading for disgruntled Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi

Restricted free agent Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild seem to have tension building over the last month-plus over his contract situation, and it feels like, with the right deal and putting pressure on the Wild, he might be able to be had.

The 23-year-old Rossi has broken out over the last couple of seasons for Minnesota. Two years ago, he had 21 goals and 19 assists in 82 regular-season games before tallying 24 goals and 36 assists in 82 games this past season.

Wild GM Bill Guerin is not looking to trade his young star, but never say never. There is no doubt that the Bruins need a change up the middle, and Rossi would provide that. Slotting him with Elias Lindholm and Casey Mittelstadt up the middle would give the Black and Gold a young, energetic player at center who has the tools to break out even more in 2025-26.

Of course, a lot would depend on what the return would be that Sweeney would have to part ways with, but clearing out some cap space with a roster player going the other way would certainly be a start. Could that player be Pavel Zacha? Would Guerin and Minnesota be looking to add a veteran to his roster, and Zacha is someone who Sweeney reportedly has been shopping this offseason.

Rossi would be an addition that changes the opinion on the Bruins' offseason and would put them in a better place going into a new season in October. If you're Sweeney, you need to at least attempt filling the major hole in the roster through a trade is the only way to address the biggest need still out there. It's a no-brainer to at least try.