Bruins trade deadline prediction should have fans bracing for a dose of reality

Don't look now, but we're just eight days away from the 2025-26 NHL trade deadline. On Thursday night, the Boston Bruins will return from their 22-day Olympic break with a huge showdown with the Columbus Blue Jackets at the TD Garden. After the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1, on Wednesday night at home, the Black and Gold are just two points ahead of the Caps for the final wild card spot and four clear of the Blue Jackets.

As far as the trade deadline goes, the results of the four Bruins games before the deadline are going to point general manager Don Sweeney to which path he should go. In January, he reportedly came close to acquiring Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but talks with an extension fell apart.

Which route Sweeney decides to go remains to be seen, but one prediction from an NHL writer paints a dose of reality for Bruins fans as the deadline approaches.

Bruins trade deadline prediction paints a does of reality for 2025-26

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report predicted what each team should do at the trade deadline. He predicted the Bruins should hold, lean towards buy. That makes sense, but his reasoning for that makes too much sense.

"The Bruins are one of the teams on the Eastern Conference playoff bubble, and they have some pretty significant issues that could stand to be addressed. The biggest of those issues, from a big picture perspective, is they are just too inconsistent to fully trust this season. When it comes to personnel issues, they are still lacking a No. 1 center, could use some additional scoring depth, and need to upgrade their defense. So, in other words … a lot,'' Gretz wrote.

The second sentence says it all, "they are just too inconsistent to fully trust this season.'' He's 100% correct. While they are a nice story rebounding from a dismal 2024-25 season and currently sitting in a playoff spot, they are not a real threat to any contenders. They are not even close to being a lock to make the postseason. If they do, they would give a first-round battle to someone, but ultimately fall in a seven-game series. That's just the reality of it.

Now, with all the needs Sweeney has, could he buy at the deadline with someone who has term left on their contract for the future? Yes, absolutely. That is certainly on the table. However, making a blockbuster move to win this year is not really something Sweeney should consider. The path will be determined in the next seven days, but you shouldn't expect anything earth-shattering for a team that is ahead of schedule in their retool.