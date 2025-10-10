Bruins' third line proves Boston can win games when David Pastrnak isn't at his best

The Boston Bruins made a valuable point on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, which should give them plenty of confidence for the rest of the season. While the experts want to say their only hope of winning games this season will be David Pastrnak putting them on his back, the middle-six forward group stepped up in a big way to give the team a 2-0-0 record.

The Bruins' first powerplay unit did score a big goal to start the third period, but it wasn't the best night for Pastrnak and his linemates offensively. Instead, the third line caught fire in the middle of the second period and carried the team on Thursday.

The trio took a tough minus when the Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead after the puck deflected off Tanner Jeannot and into the net as he tried to block a shot, but he redeemed himself with a great net-front presence that led to the tying goal. It was made possible by Mikey Essiymont, who had an impressive individual effort to get free for a slot shot.

Tanner Jeannot with his first goal as a Bruin 🐻 pic.twitter.com/Tg4Qpikmze — NESN (@NESN) October 10, 2025

Jeannot passed the eye-test against the Blackhawks, but he also looked good from an analytical standpoint. HockeyStatCards had him as the fifth-most effective Bruin skater on Thursday night, behind only Elias Lindholm, Pavel Zacha, Mason Lohrei, and David Pastrnak.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Boston Bruins on 2025-10-09: pic.twitter.com/3MCdSbVGJ5 — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 10, 2025

Jeannot was nearly the hero late in the third period off a beautiful feed from Fraser Minten, but Arvid Soderblom made a pad save to keep the game tied.

While Jeannot was a force, Minten also brought an impressive effort. He had three shots, four hits, and the overtime winner. The winning goal showcased all the good qualities in his game, as he was in the right spot defensively to get a takeaway 200 feet from Soderblom, and then skated the puck all the way down the ice before looking off Morgan Geekie and firing home the winner.

If the third line brings that kind of effort every night, the Bruins will be a much tougher team to beat.