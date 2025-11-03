Marco Sturm's new look third line for the Bruins is a fun one to watch

For a short time, it looked like Morgan Geekie was going to give the Boston Bruins some much-needed scoring depth down their lineup when Marco Sturm slotted him on the third line. It gave that line some scoring punch, as Tanner Jeannot has been playing well and Fraser Minten has some untapped offensive potential. The change didn't last long, as Geekie moved back to the first line after Elias Lindholm's injury.

It gave Mark Kastelic a chance to join Jeannot and Minten on the third line. The initial sticker shock of that trio on a team's third line isn't great, as it further shows the lack of depth in the lineup. However, what we saw from them in Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes had all the makings of a successful grouping.

The sample size is small, but the line is certainly performing well during its 14 minutes of ice time together. According to MoneyPuck, the trio has an expected goals rate of 70.8%, an expected goals against rate of 0.7, and a 54.1 Corsi percentage. They have been one of the team's best lines this season statistically, and they'll likely stay together as long as Lindholm is out. If they continue to perform, the line could stick, with the only question being where Marat Khusnutdinov would go in that situation.

It'd be hard to punish Khusnutdinov if he continues to perform well. While the new third line is one of the best lines this season statistically, the best is the new-look first line. Geekie, Khusnutdinov, and David Pastrnak have been the best when it comes to expected goals, which leaves no surprise considering the team had their best effort of the season against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

One potential pitfall of the Bruins' new third line

One concern I would mention is the limited offensive talent around Minten. Maybe the Bruins are content with developing him to be a third liner, but playing with Jeannot and Kastelic doesn't offer him much of an opportunity to have extended minutes working on his offensive game. Minten will turn into a certain player if he keeps working with those two linemates, which could limit him.

Minten will one day have more talented linemates. Maybe Kastelic and Jeannot teach him the ropes of how to be a relentless worker every day and the offense will come in the future. However, if the line starts to regress, Sturm should be quick to put Minten in a better situation.

Regardless, fans can enjoy the line for what it is right now, because there was some exciting moments for them in Saturday's win. It isn't always going to be pretty, but the third line showed plenty of fight and dominated the game when they were able to get the puck in deep and establish a forecheck.

For however long this group is together, they are going to create some long nights around the other team's crease.