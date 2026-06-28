Bruins take future BC goaltender in sixth round of 2026 Draft

In the sixth round of the 2026 NHL draft, the Bruins finally took their token Hockey East prospect. Goaltender Roberto Henriquez, who’s headed to Boston College, was selected with pick #170 overall. He is the second goalie that Boston selected in this draft after their second-round selection of Yuri Ivanov.

Get to know Bruins draft pick Roberto Henriquez

Henriquez recently completed his second season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. He posted a record of 21-9-4, with a 2.22 GAA and .921 save percentage across 37 games. It was a big improvement from the previous season, in which he went 4-10-2 with a 4.04 GAA and .877 save percentage.

He also played for Anchorage in the NAHL, where he held a 2.49 GAA and .923 save percentage during that year, so the jump up to the USHL understandably affected his overall stats.

In watching highlights of Henriquez, two things stood out: his lightning-quick reaction time and his rebound control. The former looked really polished, and whether it was anticipation or pure athleticism, he got across the crease to close off one-timers with ease. He also showed the ability to change direction after his initial first stride.

The ladder, however, did look like it needed improvement, especially with low shots. Fans remember that controlling rebounds haunted Jeremy Swayman early in his career, and there isn’t a rush on Henriquez to stand out immediately, so I don’t worry about that as a long-term issue.

Previously committed to New Hampshire, Henriquez instead flipped to Boston College in April. The Eagles have multiple goaltenders in the fold for the 2026-27 season with Jan Kouric and Louka Cloutier, so it seems likely that Henriquez will be at least a year away from making an impact in Chestnut Hill.

Whether that’s this fall or if he defers his enrollment another year will yet to be seen, so Bruins fans will have to be patient to see Henriquez. Also worth mentioning, he has a highlight reel with a custom song about himself that’s absolutely worth listening to.