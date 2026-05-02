Bruins superstar puts front office on blast after Game 6 loss to Sabres

When the final horn sounded on Game 6 at the TD Garden on Friday night, the Buffalo Sabres finished off the Boston Bruins in six games to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years. Two months into the season, nobody had that on their bingo card.

Buffalo was the better team in the series and rightfully advanced. It was a season, however, that neither team saw coming. Boston was in Year 1 of a retool, and making the playoffs seemed like a dream back in September and October. Even the biggest diehard Bruins fans didn't think this team would have a 100-point regular season.

After being eliminated with a 4-1 loss by the Sabres, Boston superstar David Pastrnak didn't beat around the bush after the game about winning a Stanley Cup in his career.

Bruins David Pastrnak puts front office on blast after Game 6 loss to Sabres

Following the season-ending loss, Pastrnak had a subtle but clear message for the front office about next year and beyond in Boston.

“Of course it’s disappointing,'' said Pastrnak. "I’m turning 30 in a couple of weeks. Had one sniff at the Cup so far. It gets harder every single year. … You don’t want to waste any opportunity.”

True that. Boston was one win away in 2019 from hoisting the Cup before they blew Game 7 on home ice against the St. Louis Blues. Now, with a retool happening, it remains to be seen if he's going to even get a chance to sniff another run in Boston. This is a roster that needs a major overhaul this offseason and changes. They need a top-line center that is a playmaker, they need upgrades on defense, and a goal-scoring wing. Easier said than done.

Pastrnak isn't getting any younger, and with Charlie McAvoy and Jermey Swayman, the core pieces are in their prime, and the time is now. This is a huge offseason for general manager Don Sweeney and the front office in terms of adding talent to the roster. Making the playoffs next season is not a given. He wasn't the only one with a message to the front office on late Friday night.