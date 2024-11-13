Bruins Superstar Has a Startling Quote After Win Over Blues

Through two periods on Tuesday night, it looked like the Boston Bruins were on their way to another defeat. Trailing the St. Louis Blues, 2-0, through 40 minutes, the Black and Gold had just 20 minutes to turn things around, something that didn’t seem possible.

Allowing two second-period power-play goals to a team that had not scored one at home all season long was frustrating, to say the least. To compound matters, Boston lost defenseman Hampus Lindholm to an upper-body injury in the first period killing a penalty leaving them five for the game.

All of a sudden out of nowhere, the Bruins rallied with three goals, highlighted by a David Pastrnak game-winner with 1:47 remaining for a 3-2 victory. Talk about a much-needed win with potential changes coming. Just what changes, who knows, but for one night, they pushed that narrative away. Pastrnak after the game admitted that the Bruins were in a good spot despite chasing two goals.

David Pastrnak revealed a stunning quote after Blues' win

Following the Bruins’ eighth win of the season, which kept them in third place in the Atlantic Division for another day, Pastrnak met with the media and revealed the spot he felt his team was in with just 20 minutes left and trailing by two goals.

"We stayed patient, honestly," said Pastrnak. "I felt good after two. Even though we didn't score, you could feel that there was the belief, and we were really one bounce away because there were some chances. The goalie (Jordan Binnington) played really well on the other end. The mindset going into the third was good."

He said you feel that there was a belief in the locker room, which is a little surprising after the NESN cameras caught some players swearing at each other and showing major frustration. That’s not a team that looked like they still had belief.

Now the road trip continues with a game in Dallas against the Stars, a much better opponent than St. Louis, and getting another win would do wonders for the Bruins going forward. The good news for the Black and Gold from the third period, Morgan Geekie finally found the back of the net, beginning the rally with his first goal of the season. Now they need to build on it beginning Thursday night in Dallas.