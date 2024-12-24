Bruins Suffer Big Injury to Superstar David Pastrnak vs. Capitals

Recently, the Boston Bruins have avoided injuries to key players. They have been without defenseman Hampus Lindholm since November and then they avoided disaster with an injury to Brandon Carlo in a dirty hit by Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars one game later.

That luck appears to have run out after superstar David Pastrnak left the game against the Washington Capitals midway through the second period on Monday night at the TD Garden. He took some contact from Tom Wilson of the Caps at center ice and despite taking a couple more shifts, he went down the tunnel to the locker room. The contact from Wilson didn't seem to be much, but who knows with hockey injuries. He was ruled out in the third period with an upper-body injury.

Bruins' David Pastrnak leaves games in second period vs. Capitals

Losing Pastrnak for a long amount of time would be tough for the Bruins with a difficult schedule beginning after the three-day holiday break coming up. In 36 games this season, Pastrnak has 12 goals and 23 assists, including the game-winner on Saturday night when he set up Morgan Geekie for a one-timer in a 3-1 victory.

One thing to note, whatever Pastrnak is dealing with, he hasn't looked great at times this season and it makes you wonder if he's dealing with a couple of injuries. He's been fighting the puck, not getting as many shots on the net.

Interim coach Joe Sacco is left to mix and match his lines the rest of the night and newcomer Oliver Wahlstrom, who was claimed 10 days ago off waivers, took some second-period shifts in place of Pastrnak. On the Black and Gold's second power-play of the game, he had the best scoring chance but was stopped by Washington goalie Charlie Lindgren.