Bruins' special teams burned by Oilers in frustrating loss

Despite the struggles the Edmonton Oilers have had this year, there is just too much talent to let you guard down. Entering Thursday night's showdown at the TD Garden, the first of two meetings 13 days apart, Edmonton began turning the corner and was 6-3-1 in its last 10 games. Boston entered 7-3-0 in their last 10. Something had to give.

Unfortunately for the Black and Gold, it went in favor of the Oilers, who rode their special teams to a win that was frustrating for Boston. Edmonton is a tough team to beat, but when you lose the special teams battle to them, it's nearly impossible to beat them. The Bruins found that out.

Oilers special teams defeat Bruins in entertaining game

First and foremost, this was an entertaining game for both teams. Edmonton used a first-period power-play goal from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to take a 1-0 lead. That was a power play attempt for the Oilers after Mark Kastelic was whistled for a questionable tripping penalty.

Shortly after that goal, the Bruins were given a power play on what was another questionable call, but everything was evened out when Pavel Zacha scored on a breakaway when he got behind the Edmonton defense to tie the game 1-1.

A PRETTY PPG FROM PAV 👌 pic.twitter.com/cO7jwzTL43 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 19, 2025

After Quinn Hutson scored his first career NHL goal in the second period to break the tie, Edmonton got an insurance goal early in the third period when Connor McDavid scored a shorthanded goal on a breakaway for a two-goal lead.

What makes this a frustrating loss for the Bruins is that Oilers starting goalie Tristan Jarry, recently acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, left the game with 3:52 remaining in the second period with an injury. Calvin Pickard (12 saves on 12 shots) came on and played very well with some timely saves to secure the Oilers' road win.